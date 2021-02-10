Byron shrugs surfie image, to become ‘fittest’ of them all

Byron Bay's obsession with body image has been confirmed, with sports nutrition company Myprotein declaring it the "fittest' city in Australia.

Notwithstanding Byron is a town not a city, it beat out Sydney and Melbourne to take out the title.

Myprotein totalled up the number of gyms, the proportion of Myprotein nutrition customers, and the number of searches for fitness-related search terms to come up with a fitness score.

It found Byron Bay had 7.79 gyms and 347.18 fitness searches per 1,000 people, which perhaps is comment enough on the vanity of the place.

"Known for being a surf culture hotspot, this coastal town is the perfect place for fitness fanatics with a fittest city score of 70.01," Myprotein's blurb stated.

Second was Melbourne, with Sydney in third place

The commentary for Melbourne stated: "This nature-filled city is clearly a hotspot for Aussies with a passion for fitness, with huge numbers of online searches for fitness-related terms, 356,560 annual searches for the top 10 terms such as 'gyms near me' and 'workout routine at home'. This contributes to the fittest city score of 41.77."

And for Sydney: "Sydney is the most populated city in Australia, and it's home to plenty of fitness fanatics, accounting for more than 34% of Myprotein nutrition sales across the country. This is one of the factors that makes Sydney Australia's 3rd fittest city, with a fittest city score of 40.37.

Brisbane and Pakenham rounded out the top five.

The Gold Coast finished in a distant 20th position, just head of Lismore, which was the only other Northern Rivers city to feature on the list at No 22.