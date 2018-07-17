Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman threw her keys on to the highway in a bid to thwart the carjackers.
The woman threw her keys on to the highway in a bid to thwart the carjackers.
Crime

Woman’s daring move in highway carjacking

by Tracey Ferrier
17th Jul 2018 12:51 PM

THREE men who crashed a stolen car into a truck have escaped after carjacking a woman who stopped to help them north of Brisbane.

The men were in a stolen black Kia hatchback that hit a truck on the Bruce Highway at Caboolture about 5.30am.

A woman who saw the crash stopped to help, but when she approached the men they demanded the keys to her car.

She refused to hand them over and threw them on to the highway, but one of the men made a risky dash onto the road to retrieve them.

They then sped off in the womanâ€™s car, leaving her stranded on the side of the highway.

The men remain on the run in her Hyundai Santa Fe with Queensland registration 190 KEB.

bruce highway carjacking editors picks

Top Stories

    OPINION: Plastic bag ban shows our laziness

    OPINION: Plastic bag ban shows our laziness

    News Is the single-use plastic bag ban proving how lazy our society has become?

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:00 PM
    PAYDAY: Subbies get the result they've wanted for 11 months

    premium_icon PAYDAY: Subbies get the result they've wanted for 11 months

    Politics After an 11-month battle a group of unpaid subbies have some joy.

    Drunk driver caught at 180km/h on Pacific Highway

    Drunk driver caught at 180km/h on Pacific Highway

    News Police said the man overtook seven cars and a semi trailer

    Hot button and confidential issues up for decision

    Hot button and confidential issues up for decision

    Council News Clarence Valley Council has hot button issues for decision today.

    • 17th Jul 2018 12:23 PM

    Local Partners