Cadet recruits learn the ropes

NEW members of the Australian Army Cadet Unit in Grafton were put through their paces last weekend when they took part in a recruit training course at their barracks.

After gaining approval to increase their numbers to 80 last year, 24 ACU Grafton welcomed 30 new recruits to their ranks, and commanding officer Captain Sally Benfield said it was the biggest number of cadet recruits the unit had seen in 25 years.

"We're trying to rebuild our unit at the moment, we've had a number of our senior members leave so we've been looking to increase our recruit numbers," Capt Benfield said.

"Things are looking good at the unit now, so we're hoping to get another 20 recruits to join then we'll be at full capacity."

Capt Benfield said the 34 senior members of the cadet unit helped conduct training and catered for the training course, with lessons including survival swim tests with rescues and resuscitation practice, first aid training, navigation and using a compass, radio procedures, call signs and correct use of an Army radio.

"This weekend course is a vital part of cadet training and has provided all recruits with the theory they require to be eligible to take part in the field phase of the recruit course that will be conducted at the end of March," Capt Benfield said.

"Not only are the skills beneficial if the cadets are looking to join the Army later on, but they also learn life skills and have experiences that will help them with any employer."

Army Cadets Grafton is still recruiting new members. If anyone is interested in joining you need to be turning 13 this year up to the age of 16. If anyone requires more information please contact 24 ACU Grafton CO Captain Sally Benfield on 0401 475 555.

For more details visit the Grafton Army Cadets Facebook page, or the Australian Army Cadets website.