Cafe charges extra for Dan supporters

A Melbourne cafe has introduced a controversial surcharge to target people who are lecturing small businesses about coronavirus restrictions.

Franz Madlener, co-owner of Arcobar in Moorabbin, said the cafe was adding $1 to coffee orders for people who thought Franz Madlener was doing a good job as Premier of Victoria.

"Customers have been coming in every day and lecturing us about how lucky we are to be able to open," Franz told 7News.

"They ask us, 'Aren't you grateful?' And the answer is no.

"The first thought in the morning and the last at night is about the lockdown. It doesn't lead to healthy banter; it's vicious."

The cafe put up a sign that reads: "Do you support Dan? Add $1 to your order."

A Melbourne cafe is charging Dan Andrews supporters extra for coffee. Picture: Reddit



Mr Madlener said the surcharge was like a swear jar for people who thought they were able to lecture them after paying for a $3 coffee.

He insists the sign is not politically motivated and the money will be shared among staff if people actually pay it.

Retailers and the bosses of seven of Australia's biggest companies have pleaded with Mr Andrews to let Victorians return to work in order to "urgently" kickstart the state's languishing economy.

Mr Andrews has said retail and hospitality businesses can reopen from November 1 if they have a COVID-safe plan, but that could be brought forward if case numbers remained low.

Hospitality venues will also be allowed to open with a maximum of 20 people inside and 50 people outside.

But the business chiefs said now was the time for a staged reopening of workplaces, starting with offices and small businesses.

Victoria has recorded three new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the state also confirming another day of no deaths.

These figures bring Melbourne's rolling 14 day average to 6.2 cases, with regional Victoria's rolling average at 0.4 cases.

Over the past two weeks there have been 10 coronavirus cases with no known source.

The rolling average for all of Victoria is now at 6.6 cases.

Originally published as Cafe charges extra for Dan supporters