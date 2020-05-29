Menu
Irons and Craig proprietors David Barnier and Antony Perring are changing their direction to provide their offerings online. They are one of a few locals that can help you out with your pandemic cooking adventures.
Food & Entertainment

Cafe duo get squidgy over new food direction

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th May 2020 12:00 AM
FOR Irons and Craig owners Antony Perring and David Barnier, the COVID-19 crisis has forced them to change their view.

READ: Yamba cafe named as one of the places in Australia to drink proper coffee

Closing their popular cafe, they are shifting their focus to online and providing the general public with food they can make themselves.

"We've taken the opportunity to hand over the space to someone else who's going to do great with it," Mr Perring said.

"We're going to focus on packaged products."

Their first offering, a recipe 15 years in the making is the Squidgy Chocolate brownie mix, perfect for the cooler weather approaching.

Irons and Craig owners David Barnier and Antony Perring take a look at the book that names them one of only eight regional places in Australia to drink coffee.
The best bit is it's all real.

"There's no preservatives, all real ingredients, and we've tried to do the recipe so you just add two eggs and some melted butter and that's it," Mr Perring said.

"There's no mucking around."

A SUSTAINABLE APPROACH: Cafe is awarded for their commitment to reuse

The pair have also been offering home delivery on a Friday of their sourdough doughnuts, with jams, relishes and a soon a pancake mix in their offering for home foodies.

"We've taken the downtime to work on the recipe development," Mr Perring said.

"Everyone's been in the kitchen, and so have we."

Mr Perring said all items would be available through their website ironsandcraig.com, but hoped retailers would sell the items.

