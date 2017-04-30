Cafe stalwarts plan reunion

CAFE SOCIETY: Colin Wiblen, pastry cook of 21 years (holding his old rolling pin), 1977-98. Lorraine Grayson waitress, 10 years from late '70s, George Castrissios worker/owner "did bit of everything” 1951-98, Lyn Usher waitress, seven years (holding a Langley's teapot) 1991-1998, Kay Martin waitress 17 years late '60s-1987. The former Langleys staff are organising a long overdue reunion on June 10 for anyone with connections to the popular cafe.

IF YOU grew up in Grafton chances are your tastebuds savoured a Langley's cake or milkshake at some stage during the cafe's reign.

The popular Prince St eatery traded for 50 years from 1938 up until 1998 employing hundreds of people over the decades and feeding the masses.

Naturally such an establishment touches many people so with that in mind a few former staffers, including captain cafe George Castrissios, decided a Langley's reunion was long overdue.

Along with his late brother Minas, George was a familiar face at the cafe having worked there since the early 1950s until it closed its doors in the late 1990s. "The Langley brothers bought it in 1940 and then we took over in 1961,” George recalled. "Before we took over we worked there for our uncles.”

George said working at the cafe for such an extended time was hard work but made easy because it was all about the friendship they had with their customers.

"The majority were locals and they kept coming back to us. We knew them all by name or face. Nowadays you go to shops and you don't know who anyone is. There's less than a handful of family businesses in the main street doing the same thing as we used to do.”

After a few meetings with former staff members, George said Saturday of the June long weekend was chosen for a much anticipated cafe catch up.

"We are hoping anyone who ever worked there and their families will come along as well as long-time customers.”

Former staffers driving the reunion include Kay Martin, who was a waitress there for about 17 years from the late 1960s and remembers how busy and popular the cafe was.

"If I had a dollar for every fruit salad we made I'd be rich especially coming up to Jacaranda time,” Kay said.

"That was definitely the busiest time and then school holidays and July races. The cafe would seat around 60 people and we would have people waiting out the front. We had to close the doors at Jacaranda and feed that lot and reopen the doors for the next session it was so busy.”

Rolling hundreds and hundreds of pats of butter was also a lingering memory for Kay. "One per slice of bread,” she said.

Fellow waitress Lorraine Grayson said Langley's was a great place to work and "basically like an extended family.”

She said in its heyday there were six full-time waitresses on the roster and a cake girl on the counter exclusively. "It was that busy”.

The women remembered a few famous faces that frequented the cafe including Tony Mundine and his family.

"Anthony (jnr) was just a little kid when he used to come in. I also served Stuart Wagstaff eggs on toast once,” Kay said.

The Langley's cafe reunion will be held on Saturday, June 10 at the South Grafton Bowling Club from 11am. Cost $25ph. RSVP by May 30 to Colin Wiblen 6642 1004, Kay Martin 0400 010 287 or Sandra Nelson 0427 425 894. Or visit Langley's cafe reunion Facebook site.