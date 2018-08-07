Cafe's work link to writer creates our Dead Poets Society

LITERARY CHEERS: Heart and Soul co-owner Evan Kirke and book club founder Nigel Dawe toast the newly found link to poet Henry Kendall and the cafe.

LITERARY CHEERS: Heart and Soul co-owner Evan Kirke and book club founder Nigel Dawe toast the newly found link to poet Henry Kendall and the cafe. Tim Howard

A GRAFTON book club meeting once a month in a local cafe has inadvertantly turned itself into a dead poets society after discovering an astonishing link to one of Australia's early writers.

In 2015 literary buff Nigel Dawe founded a book club, which meets on the first Wednesday of every month in Heart & Soul Wholefood Cafe in Prince St, Grafton.

Mr Dawe became interested in the career of 19th century Australian poet Henry Kendall, who worked in Grafton in the early 1860s.

"His time in Grafton which dates back to 1861-2 actually encapsulates his most productive period in terms of his output as a writer,” he said.

"He wrote some 50 poems during this period.

"I've been researching and looking into leads concerning this period and what has come to light is beyond incredible.”

Like a detective Mr Dawe set about discovering what he could about Kendall's Grafton period.

"The first skerrick of 'something' to go by was from a book called Henry Kendall The Muse of Australia by Russell McDougall which I picked up from a second-hand bookstore in Newcastle some time ago,” he said.

"It mentions that Kendall worked as a legal clerk for a James Lionel Michael in Bacon St - that's all.

"This was the first lead and one I took to Schaeffer House hoping that they might be able to provide something additional to this, like an actual address.”

Other leads including the Clarence Valley library, Clarence Valley Council and the NSW Law Society also drew blanks.

"The council said because of all the floods at the turn of the last century, all records from from period have been lost,” Mr Dawe said.

The breakthrough came from the research officer at Clarence Valley library, who had not given up on his first inquiry.

"She rang to tell me after extensive trawling and double checking that the location of the legal office of James Lionel Michael in the early 1860s was none other than the exact location of modern-day Heart & Soul Cafe,” Mr Dawe said.

"What are the chances that we would have been running a book group from the precise site of where Kendall actually worked during his stay here?

"It's like a case of a real life and very literal Dead Poets Society right under our noses without any of us ever realising it.”

Mr Dawe and the book club have been working with the cafe owners, who attend book club meetings, to have a literary plaque set into the footpath outside the cafe to commemorate the association with Kendall.