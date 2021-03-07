Cage marries woman half his age

Nicolas Cage reportedly got hitched for the fifth time in Las Vegas to fiancee Riko Shibata - who is 30 years the actor's junior.

The movie star's latest nuptials comes less than two years after his famously disastrous four-day marriage to his fourth wife, Erika Koike.

The Oscar-winner, 57, married his 26-year-old fiancee Riko at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Daily Mail first reported.

A state of Nevada marriage license obtained by the outlet shows that the couple got hitched on February 16 at the Vegas resort.

Nicolas Cage marries Riko Shibata, his fifth wedding in two years. Picture: Supplied



His new bride took her husband's last name - and now is legally Riko Cage, the document states.

The actor confirmed the marriage in a statement to Page Six, sharing: "Yes it's true, we are very happy."

According to court papers, the pair applied for their wedding license on January 10 - the day she turned 26.

The docs also reveal this is Japan native Riko's first marriage - and fifth for Nicolas.

She is 30 years younger than the National Treasure star and also four years younger than his first son, Weston Cage.

He shares 29-year-old son West Coppola Cage with actress Christina Fulton.

In August, Nicolas announced his latest engagement in an interview with his brother Marc Coppola's radio show.

He revealed: "She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven't seen her for 6 months.

Nicolas Cage and his new wife Riko Shibata in Las Vegas. Source: Wynn Hotel

"We're really happy together and we're really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said 'Look, I wanna marry you' and we got engaged on FaceTime."

The creative Hollywood icon proudly explained that the black and gold diamond engagement ring was completely customised to be her favourite colours.

Nicolas and Riko were first spotted together in February 2020 when he took her down to New Orleans to visit the tomb he famously purchased for himself in 2010.

The white-coloured pyramid is located in the city's oldest cemetery and has the Latin words "omnia ab uno", which translates to "Everything from One," inscribed on the side.

They were seen hand-in-hand after the visit and hopped into a waiting car together.

The Face/Off actor has had four wives before Riko - including actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001.

He was also famously hitched to Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004.

Shortly after their divorce, he married Alice Kim in 2004 - who is the mother to his youngest son, Kal-El, 15, before their divorce in 2016.

Nic's romance with Riko is the first public relationship for the Face/Off star since his break-up from Erika Koike after a four-day marriage in March 2019.

The National Treasure star has been married five times. Source: Wynn Hotel

He was granted a divorce from the makeup artist two months later in May.

The couple had been dating for over a year before their marriage crumbled in less than a week.

Nic originally tried to annul the marriage after four days, claiming he was "too drunk" to get wed.

However, Erika reportedly opposed the annulment and made a spousal support claim - though it's unclear whether she received any money.

During an interview with The New York Times Magazine in August 2019, the movie star confessed he was still hurt by the way things played out in his whirlwind romance with Erika.

"There was a recent break-up, I don't really want to talk about it. I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened," he told the outlet.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission

Originally published as Cage marries woman half his age