Airport gets another upgrade to first class

CONSTRUCTION on the $55 million redevelopment of Cairns Airport's domestic terminal is set to start in two weeks.

The airport has awarded the contract for the refurbishment and expansion of T2 to Hutchinson Builders, who are expected to start placing new foundations on February 11.

Cairns domestic airport terminal redevelopment design

The redevelopment will include reconfigured boarding gates, extra seating and an improved modern layout including a prominent customer service counter.

It will also incorporate an additional 2000 sqm of shopping and dining outlets.

The redevelopment, which is fully funded by the airport and its retailers, is expected to be completed in late-2020.

New food and beverage offerings and retail line-up would be announced in the coming weeks.

Airport chief executive Norris Carter said the project was expected to generate more than 350 jobs during its construction phase and 150 permanent jobs on completion.

Cairns is one of the busiest regional airports in Australia, with 75 per cent of international travellers coming to Far North Queensland arriving and departing on domestic flights.

Mr Carter said the project would ensure the six million passengers expected through the domestic airport annually from 2027 would have a first-class airport experience.

"We want our passengers to arrive excited and depart delighted," he said.

"The new terminal will provide passengers with a real sense of the region and all it has to offer, with the new line-up of retail and food beverage options showcasing the region's local produce to the world."

The domestic terminal will have an improved layout and more shopping and dining outlets.

He said the new food and beverage offerings and retail line-up would be announced in the coming weeks.

He did not believe there would be any impact on airport operations.

"We've planned (the redevelopment) through a series of stages through the program so that the airport will always keep operating," he said.

"The first stage is about creating new space that we can move into and then start work on the space that we move out of."

He said the prominent customer service counter would serve as a base for the airport ambassadors to give advice and suggestions to travellers.

"We get amazing feedback on our ambassadors - those people do an incredible job," he said.

The redevelopment of the domestic terminal follows its $200 million refurbishment in September 2010.