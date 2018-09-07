Menu
Crime

Bodybuilder and husband to be sentenced for drug trafficking

7th Sep 2018 1:42 PM
CAIRNS personal trainer and bodybuilder Eve Rennard and her husband Shane will be sentenced on drugs and customs charges in Cairns Supreme Court later this year.

Eve Howe Rennard and Shane Rennard were formally indicted this week for trafficking dangerous drugs and knowingly/recklessly importing tier one goods without approval.

Knowingly importing tier one goods without approval is a breach of the Customs Act.

Under the act, tier one goods include specified performance-enhancing drugs, specified non-narcotic drugs and other specified goods.

It carries a maximum jail time of five years imprisonment.

The couple will be sentenced in Cairns Supreme Court on December 6.

bodybuilder customs drugs trafficking

