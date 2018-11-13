Menu
Toyah Cordingley
News

Renewed call to help find Toyah’s killer

by Andrea Falvo
13th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
A CALL has been made to Cairns businesses in an effort to renew the search to find Toyah Cordingley's killer.

Clifton Beach resident and family friend of the 24-year-old, David "Prong" Trimble aims to get 10,000 vehicle bumper stickers printed that display the message "Toyah, we will never give up" and feature sunflowers and possibly the Crime Stoppers number (1800 333 000).

Mr Trimble has put the call out to any Far North printing businesses interested in helping print the stickers to come forward.

 

Toyah Cordingley was tragically killed on Wangetti Beach on October 21.
"We need to do something," he said.

"I've been talking to the family about it and they said "go for it".

"We're desperate for something else … we can't keep going out on the beaches."

 

Hundreds of people took part in a combined hunt for clues about Toyah Cordingley's murder at Wangetti Beach. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Mr Trimble said once the stickers were printed, he planned to have several pick-up points where people could collect a sticker for free.

"If you have any information regarding the incident, get onto Crime Stoppers," he said.

"It's for Toyah and her family."

Businesses interested in printing the awareness bumper stickers can contact Mr Trimble on 0457 098 582.

Ms Cordingley's body was found on Wangetti Beach, 42km north of Cairns, on October 22.

 

 

 

Police continue their investigation into the murder of 24-year-old Cairns woman Toyah Cordingley at Wangetti Beach. Flowers left at the Wangetti Beach Southern carpark where Toyah's car was parked. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
    Local Partners