The Chamber Room coffee house has found that humble soldiers, toast dipped into runny egg, is their most popular food item. The Chamber Room owner Kristy Greenardi with parmesan and vegemite soldiers, runny eggs and cold press black coffee. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Food & Entertainment

Nostalgic Vegemite dish leads way at cafe

by Daniel Bateman
12th Jun 2018 7:44 PM
THERE'S gourmet Vegemite toast, and then there's next-level gourmet Vegemite toast.

A Cairns cafe has given the old-fashioned Australian classic meal a 2018 twist, serving customers parmesan and Vegemite soldiers, paired with a runny egg.

The $13 breakfast item is among its most popular dishes at The Chamber Room Espresso and Brew Bar on Lake St, where director and head barista Kristy Greenardi says it is requested by every fourth customer who walks through their door.

"It's just a nostalgia thing," she said.

"Lots of people like having runny eggs and dipping their own things in it.

"We thought, why not bring this into 2018, to take people back to their childhood?"

The Chamber Room's version includes gluten-free artisan-style bread, topped with butter, Vegemite, and 24-month aged grated parmesan cheese.

The toast is expertly sliced up into "soldiers", and served with a soft-boiled/runny egg, the perfect accompaniment to a freshly brewed beverage.

A Newcastle cafe made national headlines in April after it started selling gourmet Vegemite toast, deconstructed on a wooden board.

