How a “good Samaritan” fought off a knife-wielding man

GOOD Samaritans stepped into a front yard fracas with a knife wielding drunk who had beaten his partner with a rock, a court heard.

Glenford Mason Carl Ngallametta, 30, used a small rock to beat the woman - his former partner - at a Toogood Road residence in Bayview Heights.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Stuart Berry said the assault was "prolonged."

"He threw her around the yard … the assault caused swelling to the face," Sen Const. Berry said.

Alerted by her screams, neighbours tried to fend off Ngallametta, who armed himself with a plank of wood but was disarmed after a short scuffle.

"The plank was wrestled from him - he retreated inside and emerged from the house with two knives," Sen Constable Berry said.

Cairns Magistrates Court heard the defendant threw one kitchen knife at his ex partner's face - hitting her on the side of the nose - and then threatened the neighbours with the second blade.

They chased him from the property with their dog.

Cairns Courthouse. PICTURE: JUSTIN BRIERTY



Ngallametta, now in custody, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in a domestic setting, assault, assault in a domestic setting and possessing a knife in public.

Sarah Rozenbes, defending, said the assault was sparked by a relationship breakdown.

"He offers no excuse - there is some suggestion of mental health issues," she said.

The court heard Ngallametta was no stranger to using violence, having accrued a record that included assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, wounding, and acts intending to cause grievous bodily harm.

"It is more through luck than circumstance that the injuries were not more severe," Magistrate Terry Browne said.

"A good Samaritan was intervening to help the aggrieved - it must have been terrifying for everyone involved."

He jailed Ngallametta for two and a half years, with a parole release of September 19.

"You are no stranger to being sentenced for offences involving violence," Mr Browne said.