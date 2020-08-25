Exec accused of raping backpacker learns fate

A FORMER top Cairns executive has been found guilty of raping a young Norwegian backpacker in a motel room after picking her up drunk on the side of the road.

Alan George Vico, 54, was previously a general manager at Ports North when he collected the 20-year-old tourist on the side of Sheridan St in Cairns North on September 20, 2018, drove her to an Earlville motel and sexually assaulted her.

He faced a two-day judge only trial in June after pleading not guilty to rape.

Judge Julie Dick handed down her verdict via video link from Brisbane and found him guilty, with her reasons expected to be published later today.

Alan George Vico. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Vico, who left his Ports North job following the trial, has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on Thursday.

Rape carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

During the trial the court heard Vico drove the woman, who was in Cairns for a short holiday with friends, 6km to the motel, raped her and left.

She woke up naked and alone with no idea where she was.

She found an empty condom packet, a $20 note and a motel room key beside the bed with her clothes scattered around the room.

The court heard the room was booked under Mr Vico's name and CCTV footage captured them arriving at the motel just after midnight.

Crown prosecutor Nicole Friedewald said police raided Mr Vico's home the following day and found three used condoms in the rubbish, which had traces of both their DNA.

Vico told police during an interview he "took care of" the heavily intoxicated woman for some time before leaving, with CCTV footage showing him leaving after 4am.

Originally published as Cairns executive accused of raping backpacker learns fate in court