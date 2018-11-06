Partner mourns truckie killed in horror Kennedy Highway crash

THE partner of a driver killed in a horrific truck crash near Mareeba has spoken of how the death of Wayne Garde has devastated her.

Mr Garde, 40, of Kamerunga has been identified as the second driver in the horror head-on collision on the Kennedy Hwy in September.

Suzie Ansell said she had "collapsed at the news" of Mr Garde's death.

"The sheer devastation of losing you was indescribable," she wrote.

"If you were blessed enough to see the great that could be in the man I fell in love with, you would have called him a mate."

Mr Garde leaves behind Ms Ansell, and children Samara, Chase, Jett and Ryder, and parents Thomas and Leslie.

Wayne Garde.

Mena Creek man Chris "Kurzy" Kurz, 62, was also killed in the crash that involved two Blenners Transport trucks near Davies Creek on September 13.

Mr Kurz had been driving a refrigerated vehicle that caught fire on impact, while Mr Garde's heavy rigid truck crashed into an embankment.

Both men died at the scene.

The Far North community will farewell Frederick Christopher Kurz, 62, on Friday, September 21, after he died in a horror truck crash on the Kennedy Highway near Mareeba.

Mr Garde and Mr Kurz were farewelled by their families, friends and colleagues at separate services on September 21.

Cairns Forensic Crash Unit Sergeant Scott Ezard said police had identified a couple areas of concern, but investigations were ongoing.

Police are also waiting for toxicology results to return.

Once police complete their investigations, their findings will be submitted to the coroner.

Sgt Ezard said there had been high interest in the crash, especially from the National Heavy Vehicle Regulators and Transport Workers' Union.