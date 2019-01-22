Cairns hold on in overtime thriller

Cairns big man Nate Jawai tries to block Breakers rival Shawn Long. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

THE Cairns Taipans recorded win number four for season 2018-19 by overrunning the New Zealand Breakers in an overtime thriller.

The Taipans and Breakers could not be split after four quarters with the score locked at 91-91 at the end of regulation time on Monday night wiith neither club able to land a hammer blow late in the last term to secure the victory.

Melo Trimble had a half-court shot at the buzzer that would have won it but he could not get it to go.

The crucial plays in the extra period involved former Breaker Rob Loe.

He hit a big triple with just over two minutes to play before going down the other end to take a charge that would send Tai Wesley out of the game with five fouls.

DJ Newbill also grabbed a vital steal with just over a minute to play, that led to a Trimble lay-up that all but sealed the victory.

The Snakes held on to claim just their second win of the season in the Far North, 106-98.

"He was big time," Trimble said of Loe.

"We have confidence in him to shoot it."

After being pumped by Brisbane on Saturday night, the Snakes played with much better energy and effort against the Kiwis.

A 9-0 run late in the third term gave the hosts their first lead since the opening quarter.

Cairns Taipans Melo Trimble tries to stop New Zealand Breakers Shea Ili during the Round 14 NBL match between the Cairns Taipans and the New Zealand Breakers at the Cairns Convention Centre in Cairns, Monday, January 21, 2019. (AAP Image/Marc McCormack)

Back-to-back Devon Hall bombs handed the Snakes a rare five-point lead with just over seven to play.

The Snakes gave up 31 points in the opening term, turning the ball over five times, as the Breakers scored with ease for much of the first 10 minutes.

A quick Kiwi run, led by an offensive burst from Finn Delany, gave the visitors a game-high 12-point advantage with just over five minutes to play in the second quarter.

Delany is known for his toughness and interior offence but the emerging forward stepped out to show his range and development against the Snakes.

Shooting guard Newbill was busy early for Cairns, hitting three trifectas, to give teammate Trimble a hand on offence.

Trimble led all scorers with 32 as he continued his hot streak.

"I am just trying to make a name for myself," Trimble said.

"Coach has confidence in me."

Newbill played his 50th NBL game on Monday after starting his career with the Breakers.

The two clubs head over to New Zealand together to play again on Thursday evening in Round 14.