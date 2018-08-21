Menu
NEWS 7\6\05 Photo of Mental Health Clinic at the Cairns Base Hospital. Photo: Nellie Pratt
Health

Mental health unit evacuated after fire

21st Aug 2018 11:20 AM

CAIRNS Hospital's mental health unit has been evacuated following a small fire that broke out in the ward.

Emergency services raced to the scene after a mattress was set alight in the psychiatric intensive care unit shortly after 9.30am.

A Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman said staff and patients responded immediately to the small blaze.

She said the unit was evacuated, with staff and patients moved to a safe and secure zone

"Emergency services were on the scene very quickly," she said.

"After the area is safe and cleaned, patients will return within the next few hours."

