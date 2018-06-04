Menu
Crime

Man allegedly sexually assaulted woman in shopping centre

4th Jun 2018 6:51 AM

A MAN has allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a shopping centre and flashed people on the Red Arrow.

Cairns police arrested a 35-year-old Mooroobool man this afternoon following multiple complaints.

It is alleged he indecently assaulted a woman on an escalator at Cairns Central this morning.

Acting Senior Sergeant Stephen Lauder said it was further alleged the man has then exposed himself to women at the popular Edge Hill walking track.

"He'd allegedly exposed his genitalia, masturbated and asked women on the track to touch him," Snr Sgt Lauder said.

Detectives are investigating whether there may have been more complainants in relation to the man's alleged behaviour.

It is believed there may have been another incident at Cairns Central.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about either incident to contact police.

