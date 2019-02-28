Man’s bizarre ‘crime spree’ after losing it at taxi driver

A CAIRNS man is due to appear in court next month over a bizarre series of events where he allegedly threatened a taxi driver who refused to take him to Townsville, tried to steal a truck and attempted to steal money from a service station.

It is alleged the man, a 28-year-old from Parramatta Park, initially got into a taxi with another couple in that suburb about 2.20am yesterday morning and were driven into the CBD.

The couple got out and paid the fare, but the man stayed inside and asked to be taken to a Mulgrave Rd address.

On route he asked the driver to take him to Townsville and when the driver refused, he asked to be taken to Cairns Airport.

The driver told him the airport would be closed, but agreed to take him anyway and when they found it closed, the man demanded again to be taken to Townsville.

The driver stopped his cab at Cairns North and asked the man to get out, but the man allegedly became aggressive to the driver who got out of the car.

The man allegedly got out too, demanded the keys and threatened the driver who calmed him and said he would take him to Townsville.

He pulled over at a fuel station on Spence St and got out of the vehicle before running to another cab to advise of the situation.

It is alleged the man then got out of the cab and got into a delivery truck that was parked at the location, revving the engine before trying to drive off.

The delivery driver immediately returned to the cab and forcibly removed the man, who attempted unsuccessfully to re-enter the cab several times.

He then allegedly entered the fuel station store area and demanded money from the console operator, before climbing over the counter and attempting to take money from the till.

The employee pushed him away from the till to prevent the theft.

Police were contacted and attended shortly afterwards, taking the man into custody at the scene.

While at the Cairns Police watch house facility, the man allegedly adopted a fighting stance and threatened to assault officers when they attempted to move him between cells. He was subsequently subdued and moved as required.

He was charged with two counts of attempted robbery and one count each of attempted unlawful use of some motor vehicle and obstructing police.

He has been remanded to reappear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on March 18.