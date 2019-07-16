Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

FNQ man’s terrifying backyard discovery

by Chris Calcino
16th Jul 2019 7:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BAREFOOT strolls just became terrifying after a Cairns man's backyard discovery made the hairs on the back of his neck stand straight.

Sipke Vink was visiting his daughter and toddler grand daughter in Smithfield when he spotted a perfectly circular hole in the turf.

A new species of trapdoor spider was found by a group in the Gregory National Park. Picture: Parks Australia
A new species of trapdoor spider was found by a group in the Gregory National Park. Picture: Parks Australia

Suspecting the worst he grabbed a stick and made a commotion at the tunnel's mouth until its angry occupant burst to the surface to attack.

"My grand daughter is two-and-a-half years old," he said.

"She thinks it's hilarious - just everybody else's reaction when they are scared.

"She will be wearing shoes in the yard from now on."

A new species of trapdoor spider was found by a group in the Gregory National Park. Picture: Parks Australia
A new species of trapdoor spider was found by a group in the Gregory National Park. Picture: Parks Australia

Mr Vink thought the protective arachnid was a trapdoor spider - not considered deadly to humans, but capable of giving a nasty bite.

"I never knew they could attack so fast," he said.

It is not the mining construction worker's first wild encounter in the Far North.

Back in 2017, he discovered a 2.5m-long olive python that had become obsessed with his running shoes appeared to be trying to mate with it for almost an hour.

More Stories

Show More
fnq garden queensland trapdoor spider

Top Stories

    Crook's candid camera moment leads to court date

    premium_icon Crook's candid camera moment leads to court date

    Crime A WOULD-BE thief was caught waving at CCTV cameras while attempting to break in to a Maclean restaurant last year

    Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    premium_icon Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    News Regional St Vincent de Paul boss gives dire warning on rental market

    IN COURT: Four people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Four people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 16

    Grafton community loses legal aid

    premium_icon Grafton community loses legal aid

    News It's back to the bad old days says former court liaison