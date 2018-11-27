Jawai full of pride

BAMAGA centre Nate Jawai was filled with pride and excitement when he received the call from Boomers coach Andrej Lemanis to tell him he was returning to the green and gold.

As first revealed by the Cairns Post last week, the Cairns Taipans big man was called back into the Boomers team yesterday to replace Angus Brandt for the fifth window of FIBA World Cup qualifiers.

Jawai has previously represented the Boomers at the 2009 FIBA Oceania Championships and at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain, where he averaged 4.4 points and three rebounds a game.

"I am thrilled for Nate that he once again gets the opportunity," Lemanis said.

"I know how much it means to him to play for his country.

"Nate's response when I called him was one of genuine excitement and pride to again be wearing the Boomers uniform.

"He has had a wonderful NBL season so far and his inclusion in to the 12 is recognition of that."

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA — NOVEMBER 23: Nate Jawai of the Taipans under pressure from Jacob Wiley of the Adelaide 36ers during the round seven NBL match between the Adelaide 36ers and the Cairns Taipans at Titanium Security Arena on November 23, 2018 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

Jawai was last in camp with the Boomers ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games when he just missed selection for the final team.

He is having an outstanding 2018-19 NBL season.

"Every time you put on the green and gold it's special, especially with the Indigenous heritage that I have. It's a proud moment," Jawai said.

The Boomers face Iran on Friday and Qatar on Monday night.

Australia tackle Kazakhstan and Iran again next February in the sixth window.

Meanwhile, Taipans coach Mike Kelly has been fined $500 by the NBL for his comments about referees following the club's loss to Adelaide last Friday.