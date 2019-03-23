Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a 4m fall overnight.
A teenager has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a 4m fall overnight.
News

Search for missing FNQ fisherman

by Andrea Falvo
23rd Mar 2019 10:30 AM

CAIRNS Water Police are undertaking a search for a man believed missing in his vessel in waters in the Portlands Roads area.

The 54-year-old Lower Daintree man went to sea on March 16, in a 30-foot commercial fishing boat.

It is believed he was heading in a southerly direction in the Lockhart River and police hold concerns for his safety.

He has not been heard from since he left on March 16.

Water Police with assistance from Lockhart River Police will co-ordinate a full search at first light of the surrounding waters.

Police are additionally making inquiries with local fishers who may have been in contact with the man to assist to locate the vessel.

Anyone with information for police, can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

cairns water editors picks fishermans police

Top Stories

    OPINION: Vote to put Clarence in strongest position

    premium_icon OPINION: Vote to put Clarence in strongest position

    Opinion A non-majority Coalition government will not have the same power to splash money around for its sitting members.

    Claims of lack of support for MHS students after NZ attack

    premium_icon Claims of lack of support for MHS students after NZ attack

    News Parents and students have expressed disappointment in lack of action

    CLARENCE ELECTION: A big call for the Valley

    CLARENCE ELECTION: A big call for the Valley

    News Exciting times for lover's of hung parliaments

    WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

    premium_icon WATCH: Candidates make final pitch for your vote

    Politics Exclusive interviews with each Clarence candidate