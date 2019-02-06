‘Yowie threw me down a hill’

A WOMAN has blown the lid off an encounter with a yowie she says pushed her down a hill with superhuman strength almost three decades ago - and if you are from Cairns, you might live next door.

Australian Yowie Research administrator Dean Harrison has been compiling hundreds of accounts of yowie sightings for about a quarter of a century, ever since he had his own chance meeting with a cryptozoological entity.

His most recent addition to the database came from a Cairns woman who decided to climb Red Hill in Woree in 1990, back when she was in her early-20s.

Australian Yowie Research administrator Dean Harrison goes hunting for yetis.

The creature she encountered was "absolutely human-like" except for its enormously muscular arms which hung down to its knees and a thick shock of dark brown-ginger hair covering almost its entire body.

The conversation with the woman, whose name has not been revealed, was recorded in a video and added to the Australian Yowie Research library.

"I looked up to the right, up to the top of the hill as I came out, just in case someone or something was coming down on a bike or something," she said.

"And I saw this hairy-man or whatever the heck it was, yowie, looking down - like it was leaning down, looking out at the guy that had come out ahead of me.

"As I came out on the track it sort of seen me and it was just totally like surprised and just stood up straight, looked straight at me and glared at me.

"I remember it had its hands, its arms down beside its body and … the size of the arms and the legs was just really massive.

"It was really hairy all over, a bit exposed around the chest area, it was black.

"There was a little bit of hair I think, from memory, going down between the breasts.

"The face had no hair on it at all.

"It was so much just like a person.

"I remember thinking why is someone up here in a gorilla suit?

"Nothing made sense."

The woman said the creature - which was about the same size as her 170cm height or a bit shorter - let out several guttural roars and ran at her.

She turned on her heel and tried to outrun the sasquatch.

The encounter happened on Red Hill back in 1990.

"I only got a couple of strides and it just hit me in the back and I just went sailing off the side of the hill," she said.

"I don't know how far I went initially.

"It was a fair way down the hill but it was really long grass so it broke my fall.

"I just kept on tumbling down the hill."

The terrified woman kept throwing herself down the hill until she got to the bottom, jumped the fence to St Mary's Catholic College, bolted across the oval and returned to her car.

To this day, she is convinced the hirsute individual was not a human, although it bore a strong resemblance to one.

A man in an ape costume is seen outside a hotel where a media conference is held announcing the claim that a deceased bigfoot or sasquatch creature has been found in Georgia, USA. PICTURE: AP PHOTO / BEN MARGOT

"It was like a normal person, but with a really flat nose, a broad nose," she said.

"Absolutely human-like, it was ridiculously human, it was amazing.

"The arms seemed to go down to its knees of sort of like below.

"They were really long."

She was unsure of its sex.

"I couldn't see any penis or anything like that," she said.

"It happened so quick, I didn't really have time to define whether it was a male or a female."

The woman further described the yowie as "very gorilla-like" with hands about 1.5-times the size of a human hand.

It leaned forward at an unusual angle while it chased her, but she did not believe it intended to badly hurt her.

Photographers Roger Patterson and Bob Gimlin made this image Oct. 20, 1967, purportedly showing a female Bigfoot, during a horseback search in northern California for Sasquatch or "Bigfoot". Now, four magnified frames of the 16mm footage show tracings of a bell-shaped fastener at Bigfoot's waist and after decades of doubt, some enthusiasts say the creature in the so-called Patterson-Gimlin Film c

"It could have ripped my head off, easy," she said.

"You could just see it had a lot of power."

She said she had told her parents but nobody believed her, so she "left it at that".

A year or so later, her mum heard someone else had seen a similar creature.

"It seriously looked just like an Aboriginal man, the face," she said.

"You could never shoot it or harm it, because it just looked like one of us.

"It just had hair all over it and the body looked a little strange, like it wasn't like a human."

The woman said it was "definitely not" a human.

Mr Harrison said the account of coming into physical contact was unusual, but the woman's description fit the bill for a legitimate yowie meeting.

He said nearby suburban roads Currawong St and Sunbird Dr had not been created back in 1990, and the hill joined up with unspoilt rainforest stretching for a great distance.

The woman initially thought it was a man in a gorilla suit. PICTURE: IAN CURRIE

"I know when I saw one in the Blue Mountains, it was like a body builder covered in hair," he said.

"It had a massive chest, cannonball shoulders and it was covered in two-inch think red-brown hair.

"It had no neck and was just of these mammoth proportions.

"This is what we typically found in most of the reports."

Mr Harrison said Cairns was very under-represented when it came to yowie sightings considering the vast amount of bush surrounding the population.

He put that dearth down to Cairns in its current state being inhabited largely with buffers between built-up areas and the rainforest.

Wrong species. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"As opposed to, say, the Blue Mountains, where you have a higher concentration of people in a dense area of bush," he said.

"Therefore they get a lot more sightings."

The Australian Yowie Research files have been inducted into the Australian National Library, meaning every report filed gets saved in perpetuity for future generations.

According to its website, indigenous oral history refers to several different kinds of yowie-like creatures across Far North Queensland.

"For example, although the Aborigines of Far North Queensland believed in these ferocious creatures, they also believed in the 'little hairy red men', or 'Junjdy' that inhabited the rainforests of Cape York, Cairns, Tully, and elsewhere thereabouts; and similar beliefs in the existence of 'little hairy men' were entertained in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales tribal folklore," it says.

It was kind of like this, by all accounts.

"Described as shy, timid little people less than half the height of an Aboriginal, they were said to live in tribal groups, making crude shelters and stone or wooden tools.

"Obviously the Aborigines of Queensland and Northern New South Wales were describing the Negrito pygmy-sized natives discovered by anthropologist Norman B Tindale and Professor Joseph Birdsell in 1938.

"These forest-dwelling natives often possessed reddish hair and the secretive lifestyle gave them an aura of mystery in the Aboriginal psyche.

"These little natives were ruthlessly hunted down and killed by the Aborigines at every opportunity.

"The Yowies, however, were generally treated with much more respect.

"Although the Yowies were just as secretive in their wanderings as the unfortunate Negrito pygmy folk, they were far more dangerous."

Mr Harrison hoped anybody else with information about the yowie of Red Hill would contact him via his website.