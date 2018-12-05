Calendar shows wonders of the world beneath the waves

Elizabeth Hardaker about to go under the sea at Minnie Water for her photography calender.

Elizabeth Hardaker about to go under the sea at Minnie Water for her photography calender.

FOR Elizabeth Hardaker, to see the wonders of the world around us, all you've got to do is go for a swim.

The Minnie Water photographer has been snorkelling in the bay for years and has long shared with the world the beauty that lies beneath the waves.

"When I saw what wonderful marine creatures that call the bay home were there I felt like I had to share the pictures and get the word out,” she said.

"You see when people realise how beautiful a place is then they tend to want to look after it and protect it , and that's what I hope to achieve.”

Ms Hardaker has produced a calendar and 600 page book with more than 200 photos of marine life in the bay, many if which have gained national attention.

"Since I started I have entered some of my photos in competitions and had some published in Australasian Dive Log magazine. This year I got into the finals of the Australasian Underwater photographer of the year,” she said.

"The photography has become quite a passion and maybe a slight obsession.”

The calenders and books are available at Wooli or Minnie Water store or direct from the Facebook page 'What's in the bay at Minnie Water'. They are also available from her stand at the Wooli markets.

"I encourage people to get in the water and the key is to go slow and look closely, you will be amazed at how beautiful and surprising our marine environment can be,” Ms Hardaker said.

"And keep your rubbish in the bins and out of the water!”