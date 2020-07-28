Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Electricity bills
Electricity bills
News

Call for bill relief amid home power surge

by MICHAEL WRAY
28th Jul 2020 10:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Surging household energy debts during the coronavirus pandemic have led the regulator to call for retailers to extend support for struggling customers.

Australian Energy Regulator chairwoman Clare Savage said emergency support measures, due to end within days, should be extended until at least the end of October.

"Our message is simple, we expect retailers to offer residential or small-business customers who may be in financial stress a payment plan - even if they can't afford to pay anything right now," she said.

"And any customer who is in contact with their retailers should not be disconnected.

"If you are struggling to pay your energy bill help is available. Don't ignore the problem and hope it will go away."

Preliminary data shows average household debt for electricity customers was $945.31 on July 6, up 18.15 per cent from March and nearly triple since December.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor said households were using more energy during the pandemic due to changing work and lifestyle patterns.

"That drives up energy bills, which is concerning for many Australians," he said.

"Through these extended measures, the government is ensuring energy companies are helping rather than burdening their customers during this difficult period."

The AER's updated statement of expectations in the pandemic calls for retailers to offer payment plans that customers can repay, including a "no payment window".

More Stories

bills economy editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 things coming up at Clarence Valley Council

        premium_icon 5 things coming up at Clarence Valley Council

        Council News If today's meeting agenda were an album it’d be called 'Council: Most Contentious Hits'

        HOONS: Readers reveal dangerous driver hot spots

        premium_icon HOONS: Readers reveal dangerous driver hot spots

        Crime From burnouts to drag racing, the Clarence Valley’s dangerous drivers are a chronic...

        Daily Catch-up: July 28, 2020

        premium_icon Daily Catch-up: July 28, 2020

        News Find today's local fuel, weather, and other notices in one place!

        REVEALED: Surfers don't trust drones to prevent attacks

        premium_icon REVEALED: Surfers don't trust drones to prevent attacks

        News Most people support the use of drones on our beaches, study finds