Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis.
A section of a coal worker's lung showing black lung disease with progressive massive fibrosis. Contributed
News

Call for black lung levy on mining companies

by Zizi Averill
10th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER miners diagnosed with black lung are calling on Queensland-based mining companies to compensate workers through a million dollar levy.

The Mine Dust Victims Group has demanded coal companies pay a levy of one cent per tonne per week. The levy would pay for the medical bills of patients diagnosed with mine dust diseases.

Former Mackay miner Stephen Mellor is one of those leading the charge.

In 2016 radiologists noticed minute spots on an x-ray of his lungs. The same year Mr Mellor, who had been working as a contractor in underground mines across the Mackay region for 13 years, was diagnosed with black lung.

Black lung, or coal workers' pneumoconiosis, is similar to asbestosis or emphysema. Those who have it suffer from shortness of breath and a persistent cough. In its most serious form, patients may require constant oxygen supplies or even lung transplants.

Fortunately for Mr Mellor, doctors found the disease in its earlier stages. However, he said just confirming the diagnosis has cost him tens of thousands of dollars.

Once diagnosed Mr Mellor was unable to work in mining and after leaving his job lost crucial networks of friends and colleagues.

"We can't go into dusty environments or any environment that endangers our lungs," he said. "I pretty much lost all contact with my family and friends over it."

The levy is supported by the CFMEU, which claims a number of older patients are refusing treatment because they cannot afford to travel south to see specialists.

CFMEU Mackay district president Stephen Smyth said about half the 80-plus cases of mine dust lung diseases in Queensland had been detected in the Mackay region.

He fears hundreds of miners may be living with undiagnosed conditions, saying "at least 290 cases" still had to have a diagnosis confirmed.

Related Items

black lung disease cfmeu mackay coal workers' pneumoconiosis mine dust victims group stephen smyth
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Driver behind drug-fuelled pursuits faces court

    premium_icon Driver behind drug-fuelled pursuits faces court

    Crime GRIEF stricken after seeing his dying father and fuelled on a cocktail of methamphetamine and cocaine, Reece Clark led police on pursuits through the Valley

    • 10th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
    New Ostwald Bros liquidator releases first report

    premium_icon New Ostwald Bros liquidator releases first report

    Business FTI Consulting to attempt to claw back $5 million in payments

    • 10th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
    Text message that could land you in jail

    Text message that could land you in jail

    Crime Crackdown on those using their mobile phones to intimidate or stalk.

    Belflyer ready to climb the mountain

    premium_icon Belflyer ready to climb the mountain

    Horses Sleepless Shelton dreaming of win in $1.3m race

    Local Partners