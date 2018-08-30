Should Kevin Hogan join with the Greens?

GREEN SUPPORT: Green's leader Richard Di Natale was joined by local members of Amnesty International outside Kevin Hogan's office on Thursday afternoon ahead of a sold-out meeting joined by Sue Higginson, (on his right) Greens candidate for the state seat of Lismore and Dr Mehreen Faruqi, (far left) NSW Greens Senator.

GREEN SUPPORT: Green's leader Richard Di Natale was joined by local members of Amnesty International outside Kevin Hogan's office on Thursday afternoon ahead of a sold-out meeting joined by Sue Higginson, (on his right) Greens candidate for the state seat of Lismore and Dr Mehreen Faruqi, (far left) NSW Greens Senator. Alison Payerson

"I AM calling on Kevin Hogan to join with the Greens to join decent people right across the country."

Those were the words of Greens leader Richard Di Natale, who was in Lismore last night.

Standing outside the Member for Page's office in Molesworth St, Senator Di Natale joined a group of activists from the Lismore branch of Amnesty International, who have held a vigil there for the past two and half years.

Senator Di Natale said it was important to show solidarity with people who were making a positive difference for the country.

As passing cars honked in support of the signs held by the group, Senator Di Natale, who was elected to the Australian Senate in the 2010, said the community was tired of "toxic politics".

"I'm here to stand in solidarity with these incredible people, coming together to do what we can to show some humanity," he said.

"It's time to bring these people to Australia, to end the torture and let's bring these people home."

It is understood Mr Hogan was out of his office at a meeting with Minister for Agriculture and Water Resource, David Littleproud MP.

Senator Di Natale was accompanied by the federal and state Greens candidates for Page and Lismore, Daniel Reid and Sue Higginson.

Richard Di Natale in Lismore:

"We have to end the cancer that is the flow of money from massive corporations vested interests into the ALP, the Liberals and LNP," he said.

"Otherwise ordinary people voices are shut out and the only ones heard are those who write the cheques."

Senator Di Natale said while he believed Mr Hogan was genuine in his decision to move to the cross-bench, the Member for Page needed to take that extra step.

"I think it's a good thing Kevin has done, but unless he decides not to support them in matters of no confidence and supply then this move is a symbolic gesture and symbolism is not enough," he said.

"I would be happy to reach out and discuss how we can work together, I'm always happy to reach out across party lines for the good of the community.

"We have to demand from our politicians real reform and end the culture of political donations," he said.

He said the Greens had a vision and a plan for a future where everyone was treated equally and fairly.

"Sue Higginson has real chance of winning the seat of Lismore at the State election in March 2019," he said.

"And the Greens may well have the balance of power in the state parliament after the state election."