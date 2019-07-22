Call me crazy, but Splendour showcases something special

IF I was to tell you that a couple of times a year, a small city pops up on the Northern Rivers where hundreds of thousands of people stay, pay and play on the Northern Rivers, you'd call me crazy, right?

But that's just what happened last weekend in Byron Shire with the annual running of Splendour in the Grass.

Not only does Splendour and Falls and Bluesfest bring us national and international exposure by bringing the cream of musical talent to our region, its showcases what we are capable of as a region.

We can set up and service these small cities, get everyone to and from the festival safely, and provide them festivals they are likely to remember for the rest of their lives.

In addition, it showcases the best food, art and infrastructure available on the Northern Rivers.

It's also a huge employer, great for tourism and businesses to be 'seen' at these festivals and associated with such a premium product.

We are also pretty proud of our coverage of the event, which is colourful and comprehensive.

As well as being home to some of the best music on the planet, the Northern Rivers is also home to some of the most famous musicians.

Which is why I was personally saddened to hear of the passing of former Icehouse band member Anthony Smith.

Icehouse musician Anthony Smith has passed away. Supplied by family

Smith, who passed away at his Lismore home on Friday, has been described as a 'great man and music genius'.

He played keyboards on the debut Flowers Icehouse album, as well as touring extensively with the band between 1979 and 1981.

That debut album was one of the first I purchased with my own money and was a key part of my later years in high school.

Our reporter Javier Encalada heard the news over the weekend and filed this exclusive report.

Condolences to his family and friends, and the music community.

