CALL TO ARMS: Ghosts want full force behind them in prelim

OFF AND GONE: Grafton Ghosts centre Dylan Collett sets off for the tryline against the Sawtell Panthers in a 30-6 win in round 11. Sam Flanagan

FIRST GRADE: The Grafton Ghosts have had a roller-coaster season but they are sending out a call to arms ahead of a preliminary final against the Sawtell Panthers at Frank McGuren Field on Sunday.

While it's clear they have the firepower to get the job done, club president Gary Gillespie wants to see fans out in force to help them into the grand final against the Coffs Harbour Comets.

"Grafton's lucky we have the best supporters in country rugby league and I'm sure they'll turn up on Sunday to cheer the boys on and get them home,” Gillespie said.

"That's all we need, we'll have the team there but we'll just need the crowd the cheer them home. It could possibly be a last home game for the older guys so we'd like to see them go out as winners.”

Huge scores and points deducted have made for a massive year but Gillespie is pleased with his club's resolve through thick and thin.

"It's been a big year, we've had a few go for us and a few things go against us but we're still there when the whips are cracking, so time will tell,” he said.

The Ghosts have battled through a tough finals series, and injuries to key men Matt Muller and Daniel Lavender as well as a question mark over Jay Olsen could hurt the side, but Gillespie believes they have the depth to bounce back.

"The boys are pretty worn but they're certainly battle-hardened, we've got two or three out but we have the depth to replace them,” he said.

"You don't get two teams into the semis and the majors without good depth.”

The Panthers have been a tough opponent for the Ghosts over the past few years and the two sides sit at one win each after the regular season.

Sawtell will take confidence from a huge 50-22 win over South Grafton Rebels but Gillespie's Ghosts will be keen to eradicate the memory of an agonising loss to the Comets last weekend.

"The Panthers have been a bit of a bogey side for us the last few years but it's always been a good hard game. I'd say we'd be pretty even with them on wins and losses over the years,” he said.

"We can match it with anyone and hopefully both grades will go through to the grand final.”

GAME DAY: Grafton Ghosts reserves will take on South Grafton Rebels at 12.55pm, and first grade take on Sawtell Panthers at 2.20pm. Both at Frank McGuren Field.

GRAFTON GHOSTS FIRST GRADE SIDE

1. Mitchell Lollback

2. Mitchell Gorman

3. Dylan Collett

4. Cooper Woods

5. Jay Olsen

6. Clint Greenshields

7. Vincent Williams

8. Riley Law

9. Todd Cameron

10. Adam Slater

11. Danny Wicks

12. Joel Moss

13. Ben McLennan

14. Justin King

15. Blake Winmill

16. Mitchell Wicks

17. Brett Wicks

SAWTELL PANTHERS FIRST GRADE SIDE

1. Daniel Donovan

2. Jenyn Kahu

3. Chris Watkins

4. Todd Johnson

5. Brendan Downton

6. Latrell Hampton

7. Chad Taylor

8. Ryan Pemberton

9. Tyran Stevenson

10. Tyson Wicks

11. Jordan Hayward

12. Asalemo Usamanu

13. Jacob Conlan

14. Tyke Kemp

15. Jedd Mitchell

16. Billy Dolar

17. Angus Dam

18. Josh Cockbain

19. Kalani Morris