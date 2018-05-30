'Call us, don't post on Facebook': frustrated police officer

Snr Sgt Rieck's push comes after a member of the public posted to social media about the erratic driving of another motorist in Bucasia on Monday.

Snr Sgt Rieck's push comes after a member of the public posted to social media about the erratic driving of another motorist in Bucasia on Monday. Trevor Veale

CONCERNED members of the public need to stop using social media as a replacement for police, a frustrated Mackay police officer has said, after a number of crimes went unreported through the correct channels.

The push out of the office of Northern Beaches officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Adrian Rieck comes after a member of the public posted to social media about the erratic driving of another motorist in Bucasia on Monday.

As it turned out the car had been stolen from a business in Paget earlier, unbeknownst to the poster, and Snr Sgt Rieck had a patrol car in the area at the time.

But because no one rang police, the erratic driver has not been arrested.

"This is why we ask the public to report any suspicious activity via Policelink on the telephone or the Policelink smartphone app," he said.

"You could hold the missing piece of a puzzle that police are trying to put together."

Snr Sgt Rieck said this could lead to an arrest, but more importantly, there is a chance police can return stolen goods to their rightful owners quickly and with minor damage if informed sooner.

"Not only do we want to stop crime and make our community safer but we genuinely want to return people their precious and expensive property, like a motor vehicle, which they might struggle to do without."

Investigations are ongoing.