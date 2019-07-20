Menu
BARNSTORMING QUALITY: An etch of the historic Barn which will serve as the Bendigo Bank Gate to Plate long lunch venue. Phil Nicolas
Calling all foodies

TIM JARRETT
20th Jul 2019 12:03 AM
GET your diaries out, food lovers, and pencil in September 29, when Gate to Plate returns to Grafton.

The Gallery Foundation event at the Grafton Showground features a long lunch in the historic barn, fresh food, farmers and growers market and has this year acquired Bendigo Bank as a naming rights sponsor.

Foundation chair Rod Watters said this year's menu was designed by Zac Roberts and Charly Prétet, two of the most inspiring chefs in the Clarence Valley.

"This one meal reflects everything that is distinctive about the Clarence Valley food industry,” Mr Watters said.

"It showcases the innovation and growth in fine dining and in food retail that we're experiencing across the Clarence.”

Event co-ordinator Phil Nicholas said an authentic Australian cuisine had emerged from the Clarence Valley.

"This is driven by the quality and nature of the entire supply chain, from growers and producers to retailers and packagers, to next generation chefs like Zac and Charly, Mr Nicholas said.

The long lunch will follow a food market featuring live music and children's activities in a mini-festival atmosphere where patrons could expect freshly cooked breakfast and brunch alongside local and organic produce stalls.

Tickets on sale from this week and are limited to 200.

More information can be found at gatetoplate.com.au/g2p.

