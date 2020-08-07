Calling all Mother Cluckers: These girls need a home

Who gives a cluck? Julie O'Shea, known as the 'crazy hen lady', that's who. Julie is looking for other crazy cluckers to look after former working hens like Ruby, a Lohmann Brown, who has finished their time is professional egg layers. Picture Glenn Hampson

HAVE you got room to give some rescue hens a happy, permanent home? If so, head 'Mother Clucker' Julie O'Shea wants to hear from you.

Next weekend, Ms O'Shea and her dedicated team from rescue chook charity Who Gives A Cluck will arrive in Grafton with the goal of adopting 232 Lohmann Brown hens recently rescued from a commercial egg-laying farm.

"They are only 20 months old. I've seen the hens; they haven't been through their first hard moult yet and look in terrific condition," Ms O'Shea said.

"We need you to give them a caring home or they will likely be culled."

Although they continue to lay for a couple of years, in commercial laying operations, hens will be culled at around 18 months due to their decrease in daily egg production.

"They still lay an egg every second day or so, but they are no longer commercially viable for the egg farms who need an egg nearly every day," Ms O'Shea explained.

"These hens need you to give them a forever home, egg or no egg, so when they do decide to stop laying, they can count on you."

Anyone interested in adopting some feathered ladies can visit the website HERE to register and reserve them for collection.

What you need to know

• Adoption fee $10, includes hen full check and treatment (worming, lice, mites, etc)

• Hens are Lohmann Brown

• Are 20 months old and typically lay an egg every second day.

• Grafton collection day is Saturday August 15 - 9am to 4pm

• Any questions, call Julie O'Shea 0428 335 766.