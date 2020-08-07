Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Who gives a cluck? Julie O'Shea, known as the 'crazy hen lady', that's who. Julie is looking for other crazy cluckers to look after former working hens like Ruby, a Lohmann Brown, who has finished their time is professional egg layers. Picture Glenn Hampson
Who gives a cluck? Julie O'Shea, known as the 'crazy hen lady', that's who. Julie is looking for other crazy cluckers to look after former working hens like Ruby, a Lohmann Brown, who has finished their time is professional egg layers. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

Calling all Mother Cluckers: These girls need a home

Jenna Thompson
7th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAVE you got room to give some rescue hens a happy, permanent home? If so, head 'Mother Clucker' Julie O'Shea wants to hear from you.

Next weekend, Ms O'Shea and her dedicated team from rescue chook charity Who Gives A Cluck will arrive in Grafton with the goal of adopting 232 Lohmann Brown hens recently rescued from a commercial egg-laying farm.

"They are only 20 months old. I've seen the hens; they haven't been through their first hard moult yet and look in terrific condition," Ms O'Shea said.

"We need you to give them a caring home or they will likely be culled."

Although they continue to lay for a couple of years, in commercial laying operations, hens will be culled at around 18 months due to their decrease in daily egg production.

"They still lay an egg every second day or so, but they are no longer commercially viable for the egg farms who need an egg nearly every day," Ms O'Shea explained.

"These hens need you to give them a forever home, egg or no egg, so when they do decide to stop laying, they can count on you."

Anyone interested in adopting some feathered ladies can visit the website HERE to register and reserve them for collection.

 

What you need to know

• Adoption fee $10, includes hen full check and treatment (worming, lice, mites, etc)

• Hens are Lohmann Brown

• Are 20 months old and typically lay an egg every second day.

• Grafton collection day is Saturday August 15 - 9am to 4pm

• Any questions, call Julie O'Shea 0428 335 766.

animal rescue chickens hens who gives a cluck
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug dealer nabbed while breaching social distancing rules

        Premium Content Drug dealer nabbed while breaching social distancing rules

        Crime Police noticed two people in breach of social distancing laws, and ended up busting a drug dealer with six bags containing methylamphetamine.

        PACIFIC HWY: 15km of dual carriageway set to open

        Premium Content PACIFIC HWY: 15km of dual carriageway set to open

        News Opening will continue exciting streak as Australia’s largest regional road...

        GET READY: New truck, fresh start for fire crew

        Premium Content GET READY: New truck, fresh start for fire crew

        News Proceeds from Celeste Barber’s $51.3 million fundraiser find their way to local RFS...

        Beirut escapee: "We'll never know how many people died"

        Premium Content Beirut escapee: "We'll never know how many people died"

        News Dual citizen in hotel quarantine fled economic turmoil in Lebanon