Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Maclean 'Bobcats' Football Club were one of the lucky sporting groups that benefitted from funding under the last round of funding under the Local Sport Grants Program.
The Maclean 'Bobcats' Football Club were one of the lucky sporting groups that benefitted from funding under the last round of funding under the Local Sport Grants Program. Debbie Newton
Sport

Calling all sporting groups

2nd Jul 2018 11:00 AM

Grassroots sporting groups around the Clarence Valley are encouraged to apply for grants of up to $20,000 to enhance sporting opportunities and facilities under the NSW Government's Local Sport Grant program, Clarence MP, Chris Gulaptis has announced.

Mr Gulaptis said the Local Sport Grant program provides funding for the purchase of new equipment and/or uniforms, new sport programs, upgrades to facilities or projects that improve participation in sport.

"Once again there is a particular focus on encouraging more female participation in sport.

"Around half of all Australian males are active through a sports club during their childhood compared to just 33 per cent of females. The participation rate for females drops sharply after they turn 12.

"Sport is the lifeblood that unites communities and it's terrific to see women's sport growing in many codes such as rugby and soccer but more can be done to boost participation and inclusiveness.

"While there is a particular emphasis on increasing female participation, I encourage all sporting groups to apply for grants that will help people of all ages, gender and abilities to get involved on a grass roots level in their local club and become more active.

"Sport and active recreation delivers many personal and community benefits including developing self-esteem, maintaining health and fitness, nurturing talented athletes and contributing to individual enjoyment of life," Mr Gulaptis said.

There are four project types within the Program:

  •  
  •  
  • Sport Development (up to $2000 available)
  • Community Sport Events (up to $5000 available)
  • Sport Access (up to $5000 available)
  • Facility Development (up to $20,000 available)

 

Mr Gulaptis said applications are now open and close on 24 August.　

Further information can be found by visiting www.sport.nsw.gov.au or by contacting Mr Gulaptis' Office on 66431244.

chris gulaptis funding grants local sport grant program nsw governement sport
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Rubies almost secure thrilling win at home

    premium_icon Rubies almost secure thrilling win at home

    Rugby Union 'THE Rubies always give their all; that game has just shown the growth in our girls this season.'

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Community helps catch bad beach driver

    Motoring Man disqualified after offences on beaches

    Do you know an amazing woman?

    Do you know an amazing woman?

    News Nominate the woman in your life!

    Police investigate serious crash at Nana Glen

    premium_icon Police investigate serious crash at Nana Glen

    News Two boys were critically injured in the single-vehicle collision

    Local Partners