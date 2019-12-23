Calling Valley bands and musicians

ROCK OUT: The Ruperts are made up of Maclean High School students and have a number of their songs on Triple J's Unearthed website.

CLARENCE musos are being sought for a special gig in a venue more often associated with silence.

Clarence Valley Council are seeking interest from local, young musicians or bands to play at Live ‘n’ Loud 2020 as part of its NSW Youth Week celebrations.

These bands and muso’s would perform at Live ‘n’ Loud as part of the support act for ‘The Ruperts’ in April at the Grafton Library.

“This is a local opportunity for young muso’s and bands to perform to a local audience,” council’s youth community development officer, Allira Newton said.

“We are looking to hear from performers or bands of all genres so please get in touch”

‘The Ruperts’ are a multi-instrumentalist group from the Clarence Valley who were recently showcased on Triple J’s Unearthed and have performed at Byron Bay Blues Festival.

Live ‘n’ Loud is a drug and alcohol free event from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday April 8 at Grafton Library with pizza and drinks provided.

Interested bands or musicians should contact Allira Newton by email at allira.newton@clarence.nsw.gov.au or mobile 0428 420 908 before February 14, 2020.