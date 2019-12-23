Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ROCK OUT: The Ruperts are made up of Maclean High School students and have a number of their songs on Triple J's Unearthed website.
ROCK OUT: The Ruperts are made up of Maclean High School students and have a number of their songs on Triple J's Unearthed website.
News

Calling Valley bands and musicians

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE musos are being sought for a special gig in a venue more often associated with silence.

Clarence Valley Council are seeking interest from local, young musicians or bands to play at Live ‘n’ Loud 2020 as part of its NSW Youth Week celebrations.

These bands and muso’s would perform at Live ‘n’ Loud as part of the support act for ‘The Ruperts’ in April at the Grafton Library.

“This is a local opportunity for young muso’s and bands to perform to a local audience,” council’s youth community development officer, Allira Newton said.

“We are looking to hear from performers or bands of all genres so please get in touch”

‘The Ruperts’ are a multi-instrumentalist group from the Clarence Valley who were recently showcased on Triple J’s Unearthed and have performed at Byron Bay Blues Festival.

Live ‘n’ Loud is a drug and alcohol free event from 6pm to 9pm on Wednesday April 8 at Grafton Library with pizza and drinks provided.

Interested bands or musicians should contact Allira Newton by email at allira.newton@clarence.nsw.gov.au or mobile 0428 420 908 before February 14, 2020.

Youth Week celebrations
Youth Week celebrations
bands clarence valley council grafton library local musicians the ruperts youth week
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A real pig of a drought for pork farmer

        premium_icon A real pig of a drought for pork farmer

        Rural Local pork producers racks up the miles just trying to bring home the bacon this Christmas

        Captain brought to tears by children’s letters of thanks

        premium_icon Captain brought to tears by children’s letters of thanks

        News “So raw and original and from the heart.”

        Bridge medals windfall for charities

        premium_icon Bridge medals windfall for charities

        News With a very exact 2019 medals made, popular item for children and parents alike...

        Reindeer replaced by riverboats as Santa makes special visit

        premium_icon Reindeer replaced by riverboats as Santa makes special visit

        Family Fun Yamba SES mascot Paddy the Platypus was joined by Santa Claus