Calliope High Tea time to help those who have lost

Kristy McGrath is organising a High Tea at the Calliope Hall to raise money. Adam Hourigan

AS SHE stood on the balcony of the Calliope Hall on a rare grey-sky day, Kristy McGrath was matter-of-fact about the place sparkling within a week.

"It doesn't look like much at the moment, but it will,” she said.

"We've got a working bee and we'll get it all up and running.”

On Sunday, the grounds will be transformed into an area of balloons and floral beauty and good times when she hosts The Clarence River High Tea, and it won't only be the surroundings shining bright from cloudy beginnings.

The event will raise money for Sands, a charity dedicated to supporting anyone affected by the death of a baby from miscarriage, stillbirth or in the first 28 days after birth, and Ms McGrath is just as matter of fact when talking about what can be an intensely personal situation.

"I am lucky, I am the mother of two beautiful children and another one on the way,” Ms McGrath said.

"However, we've had five miscarriages along the way, one was a late one at 17 weeks and we gave birth at Grafton Base Hospital far too early.

"It was all a real shock to me, so I was keen to raise awareness and make sure people were aware that it happens to healthy women as well.”

Statistics reveal an estimated one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage in Australia, while about 3000 babies are either stillborn or die in the first 28 days after birth.

MsMcGrath said the more people started to talk about it, the more awareness could be spread.

"I think a lot of people don't know how to talk about it as they don't want to tread on toes,” she said.

"For me, I pretty much started talking about it straight away, I was very much on the front foot. I was lucky, and I had a lot of support around me, but I wanted to go, 'how can I help others rather than hiding and hibernating'.

"I feel like I'm strong enough to talk about it with people who feel they can't.

"I don't want to be seen as a martyr for it.”

And with that said, she moved back to spruiking what people can expect on the day.

"The High Tea is an opportunity for locals to dress up, socialise, be entertained by live music, eat delicious food and drink quality tea, coffee and booze,” she said.

"We'll have balloons, flowers, we'll be catered ... the idea is for the local community to come and be entertained for a good cause.”

Ms McGrath said the Calliope Hall had a new committee that was keen to see events take place at the historic hall, and the area held good connections for her family.

"My husband grew up in Ulmarra, he's a fifth-generation farmer and we have a farm down on the Coldstream,” she said.

"We were keen to have it here, we've got lots of contacts and it's a central place for the community.”

The High Tea will run from 2pm-4.30pm on Sunday, and bookings can be made through the website at clarenceriverhightea.com. Tickets are $30, or $10 for children, and are available through the website.

