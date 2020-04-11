CALLOUT: Helping people cope by telling it like it is

Finding out how other people are coping with the sudden change of lifestyle is helpful when it comes to processing and navigating your own situations.

AS we've all been singing from the same 'We're all in this together' page lately, besides avoiding contracting COVID-19 ourselves and spreading it, the next most pressing issue people are faced with are the mental challenges that come with the new way of living, especially given the pace it has arrived.

With that in mind, we don't want Clarence Valley residents to feel alone and the best way to help on that front is to see what other people in similar circumstances are doing to best cope with their individual situations.

I'm hoping to find some willing participants in what we could serve as social medicine for other people to dose up on, so they don't feel like they are the only ones struggling or feeling despair about what lies ahead.

You might also have some helpful tips to share with other people in how you are getting through this at your place.

Having never worked from home before, I can tell you it's not as easy or the 'luxury' you might think, but it might be different in other fields and other households. It would be good to know that.

I don't have any young children at home anymore and pretty much have the place to myself during the day, and while that may sound like heaven to many, it can get lonely not having your colleagues to bounce ideas off or engage in humorous banter like you might have done at the office.

Being an avid op shopper I'm also struggling trying to find an outlet for that passion too. Online shopping is okay but it can seem like a bottomless pit once you start looking for stuff.

Part of the retail therapy I used to enjoy was the tactile nature of it and the chance you might run into someone you knew and stop for a chat or grab a coffee. Anyway that's off the cards for the next few months at least so online and upwards it is on that front.

The working wardrobe has also taken a slide downhill to include trackpants and, PJs (once so far), while bothering with hairstyling or makeup is a fruitless exercise unless you are expecting a video conference and don't want to startle anyone.

Getting your menu sorted at home too is something you might spend more time thinking about especially if you can see the kitchen from where you are working. Ducking out in the evening to get essentials every few days and trying to support your local coffee guy by using a hands-off app does impinge on the usual social interactions you used to take for granted while carrying out these tasks.

There is also the ongoing uncertainty for a lot of us working in the private sector or running your own business, so having that hovering at the back of mind while you try to soldier isn't easy either.

There are many things your brain has to navigate but at the moment, taking it one day at a time from this dining room/come office seems to be working at the moment.

As you can imagine, everyone has a different story, and with so many of us out there I'd love to check in (via a phone call) and see how your lot in life is going during the coronavirus challenge.

It would be great to have a variety of people and scenarios to share with readers, families with young children or teenagers, people who suddenly find themselves out of work, people still trying to run a business, an older couple, young people in a share house, people who live alone, people who miss their sport or their weekly raffles at the pub.

You might also find yourself to be busier than you ever have especially if you're a health care or supermarket worker.

Whatever your story I'd love to hear it. I'm confident readers will be thankful and take some solace in seeing how their fellow Clarence Valley residents are doing and perhaps feel a little better about their own situations.

If this is something you feel you can assist with please email me direct: lesley.apps@dailyexaminer.com.au or phone 6643 0561. If I can't pick up straight away, leave a message and I'll get back in touch.