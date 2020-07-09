Calls for roundabout at Grafton trouble spot

RESIDENTS have called for a roundabout to be built at a known crash hot spot in Grafton.

An elderly man was taken to hospital today after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Turf St and North St.

A 48-year-old woman told The Daily Examiner she "smashed into the car" of the elderly man who was travelling south along Turf St when she failed to stop at the intersection while travelling east along North St.

She said she did not know she was crossing a main road because she was not familiar with the local streets and there was no give way sign to warn her.

The intersection where a two-vehicle collision occurred just after 11am on Thursday, 9th July, 2020. There is no sign for eastbound motorists in North St (right to left in this image) to give way at Turf St, which is the Summerland Way and main road between Grafton and Casino.

Dean Broomhall from Broomy's Towing & Recovery towed one of the vehicles involved from the scene. He confirmed it was one of the most common locations for call outs to retrieve vehicles. "It's definitely a regular intersection. I've done three there within the last couple of months," he said.

It is understood Clarence Valley Council has reacted swiftly and installed a 'Give Way' sign this afternoon. "I've just noticed they've put a new giveway sign in sometime this arvo .... better late then never I suppose lol," one resident pointed out on The Daily Examiner Facebook page.

However, some residents want more to be done to prevent accidents at the intersection.

"Desperately need a roundabout at this intersection," Beck Plunkett posted. "It's busy enough during school drop off and pick up let alone the rest of the day. I have seen some crazy stuff there and many close calls."

Some have suggested there is an issue with people speeding in the area as southbound motorists fail to slow down from 80 to 50 km/h by the time they reach the intersection.

"People travelling south along Turf St just need to slow down," Thomas Small said. "Wouldn't be surprised at how many people are STILL doing 80 in a 50 zone when they get there. "I lived near there for a couple of years and nearly everyone is doing over the speed limit when they drive along there. Many still doing 80kph also," Mary Anne Buckler replied.

Another resident reported a close call at the same intersection while police were directing traffic shortly after this morning's incident.

"We were trying to get through the intersection once police were there diverting traffic. They had someone next to the accident but nobody at the intersection," Melanie Kamoto said.

"Cars were backing up through the intersection so cars couldn't go straight through North Street.

"At one stage a truck was stopped just past North Street and a lady was coming from the brewery end of North Street. A car in line waved her through. I had to flash my lights and tell her to stop as she was behind the truck and about to come through on top of the traffic that the police let through."

