Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Calls to replace ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ as America’s national anthem have caused controversy. Picture: Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Calls to replace ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ as America’s national anthem have caused controversy. Picture: Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Politics

Calls to change ‘racist’ US anthem

by Adrianna Zappavigna
26th Jun 2020 7:11 PM

As monuments, statues and other symbols with ties to slavery are pulled down across the United States, a new question has emerged - should America change its national anthem?

Activists, historians and journalists are leading the charge to replace The Star Spangled Banner as the national anthem because it was written by slave owner Francis Scott Key. John Lennon's Imagine is currently the frontrunner to replace it.

Historian Daniel E. Walker and activist and journalist Kevin Powell made the remarks in an article written by Yahoo Music Editor Lyndsey Parker.

A statue of the songwriter has already been toppled by protesters in San Francisco during demonstrations against racial injustice.

The argument is the song was written by a white slave owner who made overtly racist remarks, penning lyrics that no longer speak to the nation in a time of cultural reckoning and upheaval over systemic racism.

Powell described Lennon's Imagine as the "most beautiful, unifying, all-people, all-backgrounds-together kind of song you could have".

Twitter users took to the platform to share their outrage, calling this just another example of the Black Lives Matter movement being used to "erase American history".

 

Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner. Picture: Supplied.
Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner. Picture: Supplied.


Racial tensions in America exploded after the death of George Floyd in May in Minneapolis after police knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

It sparked global protests and an ongoing debate about police brutality and racism.

Originally published as Calls to change 'racist' US anthem

More Stories

Show More
america black lives matter politics us politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie rules set for long awaited North Coast return

        premium_icon Aussie rules set for long awaited North Coast return

        AFL It’s been a long wait, but AFL is raring to go after the longest pre-season they’ve ever had

        Multiple structure fires impacting coastal village

        premium_icon Multiple structure fires impacting coastal village

        Breaking Emergency services have been called to a structure fire which continues to threaten...

        FRONT TO BACK: Take a look at last 10 years of Dex pics

        premium_icon FRONT TO BACK: Take a look at last 10 years of Dex pics

        People and Places More than 70 images in a retrospective of Adam Hourigan’s photos from last decade...

        DEX FILES: Cup arrives and tourism turns serious

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Cup arrives and tourism turns serious

        News Find out what weird and wonderful things were happening in the Clarence 50 years...