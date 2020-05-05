Calls to relax restrictions grow louder by the day

Clubs NSW are keen to open their doors once again.

CALLS to relax lockdown restrictions on licensed venues has grown louder as two MPs find common ground.

Shooters Fishers and Farmers MLC Robert Borsak implored the government to make relaxing restrictions on NSW clubs a priority as they struggle with having to stay closed due to coronavirus.

He said regional Australia was particularly feeling the pinch as clubs and pubs provided a larger proportion of jobs and were “integral to the fabric of many bush communities”.

“They should be allowed to open back up as soon as possible,” he said.

“In the many communities which are coronavirus-free there is no reason why clubs and pubs, and perhaps other businesses and venues, couldn’t transition to safely operating by managing strict social distancing protocols.”

Mr Borsak said Clubs NSW is one of the largest employers in regional and rural areas, employing over 13,000 full-time staff and 22,000 casual staff, most of which were now out of work.

Last week Clubs NSW announced a reopening plan to help get the industry back on its feet before the economic situation worsened, leaving some clubs closed for good.

“We estimate that more than 40 per cent of clubs will have difficulty reopening, and the longer the shutdown continues, the worse it will be,” a Clubs NSW spokesperson said.

“It’s particularly difficult for the many rural and regional clubs in areas already heavily impacted by the recent drought and bushfires.

“It’s therefore crucial that clubs are allowed to re-open their doors as soon as it’s safe to do so. We’ve put a plan to government – reviewed by an eminent infectious diseases expert – which outlines how clubs can operate again soon.”

The spokesperson said the typically large size of clubs allowed them to implement “extreme social distancing measures” and sign in requirements meant they could keep track of who visited the club at any given time.

“This means if someone is diagnosed with COVID-19, we will know who was in the venue at the same time to ensure they can be tested as a precaution,” the spokesperson said.

Unlike on the issue of wage-freezes for politicians, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis agreed with Mr Borsak’s call to reopen clubs, but struck a cautionary tone.

Mr Gulaptis said any venue which opened must have a “clear strategy” on ensuring social distancing is maintained and precautions were in place to minimise risk.

“I do agree that lockdown restrictions should ease in those low risk areas and certainly most of regional NSW is low risk,” he said.

“Caution does need to be taken in easing restrictions so we don’t experience a resurgence of the virus.

“A second wave of the virus would be catastrophic because the public may not be so willing to self-isolate and there may only be limited capacity for Government support.”

Mr Gulaptis also shared his lighthearted take on a life spent at home.

“On a personal note I’m starting to adapt to self-isolation,” he said.

“I’ve got a new best friend, Marvin the mouse, I’m getting a prison tatt next week and the Warden says if I continue to behave I can work in the library next week.”