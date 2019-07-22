Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Calombaris dumped from tourism campaign

22nd Jul 2019 12:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Under-fire MasterChef host and ­celebrity restaurateur George Calombaris has been dropped from a tourism campaign after he was fined for underpaying employees by almost $8 million, according to reports.

The Fair Work Ombudsman's four-year investigation culminated in the announcement on Thursday that Calombaris had back-paid more than $7.83 million to 524 current and former employees of Press Club, Gazi, Hellenic Republic and Jimmy Grants.

Calombaris' MAdE Establishment group was also fined $200,000, with the "contrition payment" going to a Commonwealth fund.

Tourism WA has since reportedly dumped Calombaris from their latest campaign.

The Gourmet Escape WA was expected to run until the end of September and promotes visitors to the region.

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford told The Morning Show that WA Tourism Minister Paul Papilia confirmed that the campaign would be pulling Calombaris from all advertising.

Last week, his MasterChef employer Network 10 is standing by him, with a spokesman saying: "George has the support of Network 10."

The ACTU said he should be ­removed from MasterChef. And the hospitality union United Voice claims ­Calombaris should be forever referred to as a "wage thief".

 

MORE TO COME.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fine george calombaris masterchef restaurant underpaying employees

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass gallery

    premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass gallery

    Music SPLENDOUR is done for another year. As the dust settles at the North Byron Parklands, here's a wrap of the weekend and all the best social pics.

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Motor vehicle collision

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Motor vehicle collision

    Breaking Motorists are asked to exercise caution in the area

    Recycling scheme hits two billion

    premium_icon Recycling scheme hits two billion

    Business Milestone reached as more people return and earn