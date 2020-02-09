Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Calombaris’ hospitality empire on brink of collapse

by Jeff Whalley
9th Feb 2020 8:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

George Calombaris's restaurant kingdom could ­appoint a voluntary administrator next week as it teeters close to collapse.

The Made Establishment business - backed by rich lister Radek Sali - will meet creditors today to outline plans after the business was last year rocked by revelations of underpaying staff by $7.8 million.

Sources close to Made told the Herald Sun it was too early to say what the fate of restaurants would be.

"There are so many options on the table," they said.

Made employs about 500 people at its 18 restaurants, with some employees informed of the meeting ahead of time.

It is understood the deal being tabled will see all creditors and staff paid in full.

Options include selling some poorly performing restaurants.

Mr Sali was only brought in to the business in 2016 and it was his new staff who uncovered the wages scandal and reported the historic underpayments.

Calombaris's hospitality empire backpaid $7.8 million in wages and superannuation last year.

More Stories

Show More
business. collapse editors picks george calombaris voluntary adminsitration

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: RFS, SES crews trapped by flooded roads

        premium_icon UPDATE: RFS, SES crews trapped by flooded roads

        News Emergency services crews from Yamba, Coutts Crossing that spent the night stranded south of Grafton have returned to safety this afternoon

        Forget the forecast: Heatwaves, freak storms and record lows

        premium_icon Forget the forecast: Heatwaves, freak storms and record lows

        Opinion IN THE wake of disastrous bushfires Grafton experienced its coldest February day on...

        Torrential rain, floods and fallen trees cause train chaos

        Torrential rain, floods and fallen trees cause train chaos

        Weather Flood warnings as NSW hit by hundreds of millimetres of rain.

        Early bloomer a casualty as Jacaranda City lashed by rain

        premium_icon Early bloomer a casualty as Jacaranda City lashed by rain

        News Wild weather that lashed Grafton over the weekend has brought one the city's most...