Cameras catch shocking assault of pregnant woman on street

A still from CCTV of an alleged assault of a pregnant woman in Sydney.

SHOCKING footage has emerged when a vicious assault of a heavily pregnant lady occurred on a Sydney street.

An off-duty policeman and a passer-by intervened to stop the assault on a street in Surry Hills in inner Sydney.

Investigators from the Surry Hills Police Area Command allege the 30-week pregnant woman, aged 26, was walking to work along Wentworth Avenue at 8.50am Tuesday when without provocation, another woman emerged from an alcove and repeatedly punched her in the head.

The assailant allegedly pulled the victim's hair and rammed her into a power pole.

The victim, clutching her womb, fell onto the roadside and was helped to safety by a passer-by, who wrestled her away from the attacker.

At the same time, the 28-year-old alleged female assailant was restrained by an off-duty probationary police officer who had been walking past.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Surry Hills Police Station where she was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She was refused police bail and appeared late this afternoon in the Central Local Court, where she was ordered to remain in custody.

The pregnant woman was taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Senior Surry Hills Police have praised the actions of the passer-by and intervening police officer.

"The civilian did not hesitate to leap to the rescue of the pregnant woman and we commend his bravery,” said Surry Hills Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector, Adam Johnson.

"We would also like to praise the swift response of the probationary constable who saved the woman from further harm,” Det. Chief Insp. Johnson added.