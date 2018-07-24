Menu
Cameron Bancroft in action for the Desert Blaze. Picture: Patrina Malone
Cricket

Injured star proof actions speak louder than words

by Ben Horne
24th Jul 2018 8:58 AM
FIRST he lost his Test place, now he's lost his voice.

Cameron Bancroft has fallen victim to the most bizarre of cricketing injuries, ruled out of the rest of the Northern Territory Strike League after copping a nasty blow to his throat attempting to play a ramp shot.

Torn cartilage has stopped many a batsman trying to run between the wickets, but it's a tear to the cartilage in Bancroft's windpipe that's robbed the 24-year-old of a voice loud enough to send messages to the other end.

 

Bancroft spent a night in hospital on the weekend and rest will be the only healer for his torn trachea.

However, as proof of how much effort Bancroft has put into his cricketing rehabilitation in the Northern Territory over the past few weeks, the vanquished opener is refusing to fly home.

Bancroft will stay on in Darwin and provide support for his Desert Blaze teammates in this weekend's final round and final of the Strike League.

He is also determined to honour a commitment to fly to Alice Springs over the next couple of days and speak to indigenous inmates at a Correctional Facility about the lessons he's learnt out of the ball-tampering scandal.

Cameron Bancroft will visit indigenous inmates at a Correctional Facility in Alice Springs.
Bancroft can talk quietly, but cannot shout or strain his voice after the nasty injury.

Locals say Bancroft's honesty and passion have inspired those in the local community and his prison visit is tipped to be inspirational for all parties.

David Warner has pledged to rejoin his Cyclones teammates in a national Premier League Twenty20 tournament in Adelaide next March if they are successful in this Sunday's final, for which they have ­already qualified.

Warner made a match-­winning 93 in his appearance for the Cyclones on the ­weekend.

