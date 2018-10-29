Cameron holds firm to deliver first inning victory

Hughie Cameron celebrates after taking a catch during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between McKimm's R/E Brothers and Happy Smiles Easts.

Hughie Cameron celebrates after taking a catch during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between McKimm's R/E Brothers and Happy Smiles Easts. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: A fighting knock from GDSC Easts middle-order batsman Hughie Cameron has delivered a first innings victory to GDSC Easts at Ulmarra Oval.

After they were set a total of 99 by Tucabia Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving, GDSC Easts ran into trouble in the middle overs with a top-order collapse of 4-16 having the visitors nervous at 4-47.

But it proved to be the perfect situation for Cameron who took control of the innings from one end, fighting his way to a individual total of 29 including six boundaries.

Cameron eventually fell leg-before to Carl Deibert (2 for 19 off 4) with Easts still 10 runs short of their target, and it was a 22-run stand from Aiden Tredinnich and wicketkeeper John Martin that ensured Easts secured the early result.

Trent Sullivan (3 for 26 off 7) an Josh Bultitude (3 for 36 off 10) did all the damage for Tucabia and have ultimately kept theteam within an opportunity of reversing the result with an outright victory.

Easts were bowled out for 118, giving the visitors a slim 19-run lead heading into the second innings.

Earlier it had been spinner Jim Watters who wreaked havoc on the Tucabia-Copmanhurst batting line-up, with the tweaker bowling tight lines to finish his spell with figures of 2 for 6 off 8.1 overs with four maidens.

It was a horror start for the Tucabia side, who have made the step up to Premier League after taking last year's second grade title, with the team struggling at 6-27 when Brad Lloyd had his castle skittled by the wily Gary Connor.

But a late-innings fightback from Adam Bultitude (18), Josh Bultitude (27) and Angus Howard (18) helped Tucabia to a respectable first-innings total of 99.

Tucabia has already lost a wicket in its second innings, with Matt Summers returning to the pavilion for a duck after he was bowled by Easts captain Sam John.

It proved to be a day for the bowlers at Ulmarra Oval with 21 wickets falling across 61 overs of action.

SCORECARD

TUC-COP EARTHMOVING V

GDSC EASTS

At Ulmarra Showground

Toss: Tucabia

Tucabia 1st Innings

M Summers run out (JJ Watters) 0

J Yardy c Martin b Watters 10

JS Blanch lbw b Gillett 0

TR Sullivan c Knight b John 8

BP Lloyd b Connor 1

JP O'Hara c Martin b Connor 1

AJ Bultitude lbw b Spies 18

JM Bultitude b John 27

AJ Howard b Watters 18

CL Deibert not out 5

Extras (b 8, lb 1, w 1, nb 1) 11

NINE wickets for 99

Overs: 31.1

FoW: 1-0(M Summers) 2-4(JS Blanch) 3-16(TR Sullivan) 4-21(J Yardy) 5-26(JP O'Hara) 6-27(BP Lloyd) 7-54(AJ Bultitude) 8-76(JM Bultitude) 9-99(AJ Howard)

Bowling: SJ John 10-2-25-2, R Gillett 7-1-25-1, JJ Watters 8.1-4-6-2, G Connor 4-0-18-2, R Spies 1-0-8-1, T Paul 1-0-8-0

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

JJ Watters c JM Bultitude b Sullivan 12

B Knight b Sullivan 15

R Spies b JM Bultitude 4

R Nelson c Howard b Sullivan 11

SJ John b JM Bultitude 7

H Cameron lbw b Deibert 29

G Connor c & b Yardy 0

T Paul b JM Bultitude 4

A Tredinnich b Deibert 11

J Martin not out 13

R Gillett c Lloyd b Summers 1

Extras (b 1, lb 1, w 2, nb 7) 11

ALL-OUT for 118

Overs: 28

FoW: 1-31(JJ Watters) 2-31(B Knight) 3-47(R Nelson) 4-47(R Spies) 5-62(SJ John) 6-65(G Connor) 7-74(T Paul) 8-89(H Cameron) 9-111(A Tredinnich) 10-118(R Gillett)

Bowling: JM Bultitude 10-4-36-3, AJ Howard 1-0-10-0(2nb), TR Sullivan 7-0-26-3, J Yardy 5-2-18-1, CL Deibert 4-1-19-2(5nb), M Summers 1-0-7-1

Tucabia 2nd Innings

M Summers b John 0

J Yardy not out 8

JS Blanch not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 0, nb 1) 1

ONE wicket for 9

Overs: 5

FoW: 1-9(M Summers)

Bowling: SJ John 3-2-1-1, JJ Watters 1-1-0-0, R Gillett 1-0-8-0