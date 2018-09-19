Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cameron Kelly at Southport Courthouse on Monday. Pic: Glenn Hampson.
Cameron Kelly at Southport Courthouse on Monday. Pic: Glenn Hampson.
Crime

‘I didn’t mean to run over my brother’

by Nicholas McElroy
19th Sep 2018 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FINANCIAL adviser who was charged with running over his younger brother with his car at an engagement party has been acquitted following a two-day trial.

Cameron Kelly, 41, faced trial in the Southport District Court yesterday charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Kelly was accused of dangerously driving his black, turbo charged BMW coupe into his groom-to-be brother James Kelly, 34, breaking bones in his arm and leg at 11.30pm on October 1, 2016.

Cameron Kelly, 41, at court on Monday. Pic: Glenn Hampson.
Cameron Kelly, 41, at court on Monday. Pic: Glenn Hampson.

The court heard it followed a series of confrontations involving relatives at the party on Alawara Drive in Tallai.

Yesterday Mr Kelly wept in court as his recorded police interview, which was given hours after his brother was hospitalised, was played in court.

"What would you say if (James) was here now?" Senior Constable Daniel Hubbard asked Kelly in the recording.

Mr Kelly responded: "'I love ya, what were you doing on the road?'

"I did not accelerate to hit my brother. I was so upset I wanted to go home. My intention was to go home."

Mr Kelly said it seemed as though the entire engagement party turned on him and he was involved in multiple physical confrontations.

"The whole party turned on me," Mr Kelly said.

Late yesterday afternoon a jury of four men and eight women found prosecutors did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr Kelly drove dangerously.

Outside court, Mr Kelly's solicitor, Glen Mylne, said his client was relieved about being acquitted and was concerned about his brother.

"He hopes to reconcile with his family," Mr Mylne said.

assault brother cameron kelly family

Top Stories

    Man hides speakers down trousers

    premium_icon Man hides speakers down trousers

    Crime A BRAZEN shoplifter left Harvey Norman with a speaker in his pants but there was just one problem

    Koalas right back at home

    premium_icon Koalas right back at home

    Pets & Animals Injured koalas returned to their homes last week

    Beating the drum for Australia

    premium_icon Beating the drum for Australia

    Water Sports Hogden set to represent Australia at dragon boat championships

    Drug dealer weed-ed out

    premium_icon Drug dealer weed-ed out

    Crime Magistrate sends message to would-be drug dealers by jailing man

    Local Partners