Storm roll out big guns for final trial clash

Melbourne Storm will virtually be at full strength for Saturday night's trial against North Queensland in Mackay, barring only injured centre Will Chambers.

Chambers remains sidelined with an ankle injury sustained during the NRL All Stars game last Friday week.

It is hoped the return of Cameron Smith, Cameron Munster, Dale Finucane, Josh Addo-Carr and power-packed Bromwich brothers, Jesse and Kenny, will remedy Melbourne's handling headache.

The Storm completed at a miserable 50 per cent last week, sloppy passes and costly turnovers gifting a preseason win to New Zealand Warriors at GMHBA Stadium.

Another poor display could trigger Bellamy, a fiercely loyal mentor traditionally, to ring changes at selection.

But Storm vice-captain Dale Finucane yesterday backed the grand finalists to iron out the fundamental errors - often in pressure situations - before Round 1 kicks off on March 14.

Storm, one of the worst teams in the competition last year at the holding the ball, largely relied on "grit" and sheer brilliance to reach the grand final.

"I'm not too sure what the answer is in terms of taking players out of the team or addressing individual errors and working on them," Finucane said.

"A lot of our errors are in contact where you're probably going to get that a lot through trial games because our training sessions aren't, (while) we try and make it game specific and related as possible, I don't think you can really emulate a game at training.

"It's about ironing them out before the season starts."

Storm young gun Scott Drinkwater has retained the role of fullback, ahead of Jahrome Hughes, while emerging prop Tui Kamikamica, a "standout" against the Warriors, has firmed as the replacement for Tim Glasby, who joined Newcastle in the off-season.

Exciting prospects Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Billy Walters, Tom Eisenhuth and Sandor Earl will also look to use the Cowboys trial to bolster bids for selection.