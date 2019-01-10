Menu
Cameron Smith will continue his NRL career with the Storm. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Smith ends speculation on Storm NRL future

10th Jan 2019 1:34 PM
Cameron Smith has ended speculation about his future by announcing a new two-year contract with Melbourne, a deal that will take him to 19 seasons with the same NRL club.

The deal ends months of uncertainty surrounding Smith's future.

It's believed the club initially wanted to sign their longtime skipper to a one- year extension but has agreed to two years.

It means Smith, 35, is set to some NRL records that will be extremely hard to beat.

He already holds the record for most games at 384 and, with no representative commitments any longer, could take that mark beyond 430.

He is also poised to become the NRL points record holder. He currently sits second (2386 points) only to ex-Canterbury ace Hazem El Masri (2418).

