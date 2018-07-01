Smith, Cronk feud goes public

THE bitter falling out between long-time Storm, Maroons and Kangaroos teammates Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk spilt into the public arena in the middle of Adelaide Oval on Friday night after the Roosters v Storm game.

At full-time Cronk stopped and hugged most of his former teammates but hardly even acknowledged Smith. It became the subject of much discussion on social media.

After the game Cronk and Roosters assistant coach Matt King joined the Melbourne players and coaching staff at Adelaide's Pullman Hotel for a few beers at Storm's after match function.

Again there was no communication between Cronk and Smith.

Their feud erupted when Cronk quit the Storm at the end of last season to join the Roosters.

A few weeks later Smith didn't attend Cronk's wedding.

At the time Smith said: "I was as upset as anyone at the club when he came over my house and told me he was leaving, I was quite shocked and taken aback.

"I would've loved for Cooper to finish his career at the Storm. It wasn't to be so my mentality now as captain and one of the leaders in our team is to do the very best we can with the squad we have at the moment and that's by not thinking about wishing Cooper was here."

Cronk did not reply to a text message we sent to him on Saturday.