No hooker, captain, kicker: What now for Maroons?

"WE'VE lost our captain, leader, goalkicker - it's a big loss for Queensland."

So said Maroons coach Kevin Walters as he outlined the massive task he faces in preparing Queensland for the 2018 State of Origin series without Cameron Smith.

We take a look at the big questions facing Queensland following Cameron Smith's representative retirement.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith has retired from representative football.

WHO REPLACES CAMERON SMITH?

First and foremost, Queensland needs a new No.9. Smith's bombshell announcement means that the Maroons will field a new hooker for the first time since Matt Ballin's sole appearance in 2010 for an injured Smith.

At this stage it looks a three-man race, with Broncos gun Andrew McCullough battling Jake Granville of the Cowboys and Roosters skipper Jake Friend.

McCullough, would appear to be the front runner having been regularly touted as the next man up for Queensland when Smith finally hung up the representative boots.

(L-R) Jake Granville, Jake Friend and Andrew McCullough are all possible Cameron Smith replacements for the Maroons.

McCullough's defensive starch would be a great bonus for a Maroons team that will be without forward stalwarts Matt Gillett, Josh McGuire and Smith.

The Broncos workhorse has made 361 tackles in his nine games so far this season and missed just four.

McCullough's ability to play the full 80 minutes would further boost his selection chances with the two other leading contenders, Granville and Friend averaging 65 and 62 minutes per game for their respective clubs in 2018.

Granville, generally perceived to offer a greater running threat than McCullough, actually trails the Brisbane rake in running metres so far this season despite playing one more game.

Friend has failed to match his 2017 form so far this year and is playing reduced minutes for the Roosters as a result. Carrying a sternum injury the nuggety hooker is averaging 10 minutes, and 10 tackles less per game so far this season as compared with 2017.

WHO CAPTAINS THE MAROONS?

Smith is arguably the greatest representative skipper of all time, and filling his boots as Queensland skipper will be a huge job for whoever is awarded the captaincy.

So who will it be?

Matt Scott co-captains the Cowboys but his form is a huge concern this year as he continues to work back from a knee reconstruction. If he was to win his spot back in the Maroons side, surely he wouldn't be burdened with leading the team.

Greg Inglis and Billy Slater are contenders to captain the Maroons.

Gavin Cooper took over as Cowboys skipper when Scott and Johnathan Thurston went down last year and led them all the way to the grand final, but he has only played three State of Origins.

Greg Inglis captains South Sydney and looms as the likely option, but he too is coming off a year out of the State of Origin arena.

Walters also mentioned fullback Billy Slater, a controversial omission for Game One last year, as a contender but - owing to always playing with Smith - his leadership experience is limited. Broncos captain Darius Boyd is another candidate, provided he wins a spot in the team.

WHO WILL KICK GOALS FOR QUEENSLAND?

With Smith following Thurston into retirement, the Maroons have suddenly gone from having two brilliant goalkickers to none.

Smith's absence means Queensland will not have a single regular club goalkicker in their team, unless Daly Cherry-Evans is called in from the cold to play in the halves.

As it stands two out of Ben Hunt, Michael Morgan and Cameron Munster will likely form the Maroons halves combination with the other on the bench. Munster has kicked goals for the Storm before - on a part-time basis - and looms as most likely to take over goalkicking duties. Hunt has kicked in the past for Brisbane to moderate success while Dane Gagai and Will Chambers have also had a shot or two during their careers.

Sharks flyer Valentine Holmes has kicked for his club before but is no certainty to be selected with suggestions Boyd will usurp him for the left wing spot.

Goalkicking is vitally important at representative level - think Thurston's clutch conversion to win Game Two, and keep the series alive, for Queensland last year.

Maybe that will sway Kevin Walters in some of the 50-50 - or even 60-40 - selections?