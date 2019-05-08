Menu
Cameron Smith says his relationship with Cameron Munster is fine. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Rugby League

Smith shuts down talk of Munster rift

by Gilbert Gardiner
8th May 2019 4:15 PM
MELBOURNE skipper Cameron Smith has issued an emphatic response to claims of a rift with Storm star Cameron Munster.

Outspoken Cronulla captain Paul Gallen sparked the controversy following last Friday night's win over the Storm at Shark Park after vision emerged of an exchange between Smith and Munster immediately after the final siren.

Munster's reaction after being caught with the ball on the buzzer to end the game was to boot the Steeden away in a show of frustration.

But Smith brushed off agitator Gallen's take on the incident.

"That's my mate 'Gallsa' having a bit of a chat in the media," Smith said.

"I can guarantee to you right now there is no rift between Cameron and I.

"It was a moment at the end of the game where Cameron actually thought that we had more time on the clock.

Munster was believed to have had a crack at Smith after the Cronulla loss. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)
"We just had a discussion together about the situation of the match and then it ended.

"I'd be more concerned if we were just happy and give the ball over and started shaking hands and walked off, I'd be more concerned with that.

"If we weren't frustrated with the way we ended it and particularly with the way we played but I can guarantee you there is absolutely no rift or argument between myself and Cameron."

